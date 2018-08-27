Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Strikes out eight

Ryu (4-1) allowed two earned runs on 11 hits and a walk while striking out eight across 5.2 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Padres.

Despite surrendering 11 hits, Ryu managed to limit the damage by allowing only two-extra base hits. He generated an impressive 15 swinging strikes on only 86 total pitches, recording nearly half of his outs via strikeout. This was an uncharacteristic start for Ryu as he had not allowed more than five baserunners in his six starts since April 2. He'll have to be sharper to get good results in his next start, which will come on Saturday against Arizona.