Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Strikes out five in no-decision

Ryu didn't factor into the decision against the Diamondbacks on Friday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over seven innings, striking out five and walking none in the Dodgers' 3-2 victory.

It was a solid outing for the left-hander, but he wasn't able to pick up his fifth win of the season as Arizona starter Zack Greinke also had a solid outing. Ryu is still putting up great numbers over 52.1 innings this season, as he's now got a 2.24 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP over that time, while holding opponents to a .198 batting average.