Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Strikes out nine for second straight win
Ryu (2-0) struck out nine over six innings and held the Padres to two runs on just three hits to pick up the win Monday night.
Since failing to complete four innings against the Diamondbacks his first time out, Ryu has been sharp, notching 17 strikeouts and allowing just four hits and two runs over 12 innings. We haven't seen this Ryu consistently since 2014, and if the Dodgers are going to get over this slow start, a consistently solid Ryu will be key.
