Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Strikes out seven against Giants
Ryu got a no-decision against the Giants on Friday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over 5.2 innings, striking out seven and walking none as the Dodgers eventually fell 6-4.
Ryu struggled in his first start of the season but he's been pretty much lights out ever since and he now sports a 2.22 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP through 28.1 innings. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next start on Wednesday, although he'll have to deal with some tough hitters in a potent Arizona lineup in order to do so.
