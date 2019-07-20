Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Suppresses Marlins in win

Ryu (11-2) allowed one run on four hits and three walks over seven innings, striking out seven to earn the win in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Marlins.

The only damage against Ryu came on a Jorge Alfaro double in the fourth inning. The 32-year-old has now allowed only three runs over his last 20 innings since a seven-run implosion versus the Rockies on June 28. The left-hander has a 1.76 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with a sublime 112:14 K:BB in 123 innings this season. Ryu is next set for a road start versus the Nationals next Friday.