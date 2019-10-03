Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Tabbed as Game 3 starter
Ryu will start Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Nationals on Sunday.
The 32-year-old will take the mound for Game 3 of the NLDS carrying a 2.32 ERA with a 163:24 K:BB through the regular season. Clayton Kershaw will start Game 2 over Ryu, likely to make Kershaw available in relief later in the series if necessary. Ryu struggled in the 2018 postseason, recording a 5.21 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP in 19 innings pitched. The southpaw will look to turn things around in the 2019 playoffs after another dominant regular season.
