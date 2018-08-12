Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Tabbed as Wednesday's starter

Ryu (groin) will start Wednesday's game against the Giants, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

As expected, Ryu will rejoin the rotation this week after making just two rehab starts. The Korean import found loads of success early on this season, producing a 2.12 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP in his first six starts. If all goes according to plan, he'll take on southpaw Derek Holland in the series finale with San Francisco.

More News
Our Latest Stories