Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Tabbed for Game 2 start

Ryu will start Game 2 of the World Series against the Red Sox on Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Ryu will be sandwiched between Clayton Kershaw -- who will start Game 1 -- and Walker Buehler, who gets the ball for Game 3. The southpaw owns a 4.40 ERA and 15:2 K:BB through three starts (14.1 innings) this postseason. He was tagged for five runs on seven hits in just three innings in his most recent start (a loss to the Brewers in Game 6 of the NLCS).