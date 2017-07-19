Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Tabbed for Monday start
Ryu (foot) will start Monday's game against the Twins, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Ryu tossed a simulated game Wednesday, and after getting through it without issue, he'll get the good-to-go to re-enter the rotation. He'll line up to face off with young right-hander Jose Berrios in the series opener at Dodger Stadium.
