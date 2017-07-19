Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Tabbed for Monday start

Ryu (foot) will start Monday's game against the Twins, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Ryu tossed a simulated game Wednesday, and after getting through it without issue, he'll get the good-to-go to re-enter the rotation. He'll line up to face off with young right-hander Jose Berrios in the series opener at Dodger Stadium.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast