Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Takes first loss vs. Milwaukee
Ryu (2-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out nine over 5.2 innings against the Brewers.
Ryu pitched very well but was victimized by solo home runs in the third and sixth innings from Christian Yelich. The 32-year-old was returning from an IL stint for a groin injury but was able to deliver 92 pitches. Ryu has a 3.10 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP, and he'll look to get back in the win column Thursday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
