Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Takes loss in two-inning start against Rockies
Ryu (5-9) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with a strikeout over two innings to take the loss Friday against the Rockies.
Ryu has not completed the fifth inning since he returned to action September 17 against the Nationals and hasn't completed the third inning in either of his last two starts. The way Ryu is pitching down the stretch, it's hard to imagine the Dodgers will have much confidence to go to him in big spots in the postseason.
