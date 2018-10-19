Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Takes mound in Game 6

Ryu will start Game 6 of the NLCS against the Brewers on Friday.

As expected, Ryu will return to the bump in Milwaukee after pitching Game 2 on Saturday. During that start, he gave up two runs on six hits while striking out four across 4.1 innings and didn't factor into the decision. The southpaw will once again go up against Wade Miley with the chance to propel the Dodgers back to the Fall Classic.