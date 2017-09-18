Play

Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Takes no-decision Sunday

Ryu didn't give up a run on three hits over 4.2 innings of a no-decision Sunday against the Nationals. He walked two and struck out five in what ended up a 7-1 loss.

Ryu didn't fare terribly, but a pitch count of 98, including only 56 strikes, necessitated his early departure. He's failed to factor into the decision more often than not lately (3-2 over his last 16 appearances), which has made the South Korean somewhat of a headache for owners counting on him for wins. His 3.46 ERA has helped lessen the blow, however.

