Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Takes no-decision Sunday
Ryu didn't give up a run on three hits over 4.2 innings of a no-decision Sunday against the Nationals. He walked two and struck out five in what ended up a 7-1 loss.
Ryu didn't fare terribly, but a pitch count of 98, including only 56 strikes, necessitated his early departure. He's failed to factor into the decision more often than not lately (3-2 over his last 16 appearances), which has made the South Korean somewhat of a headache for owners counting on him for wins. His 3.46 ERA has helped lessen the blow, however.
More News
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...