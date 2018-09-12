Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Takes second straight loss

Ryu (4-3) was handed the loss in Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, allowing three runs on eight hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Ryu gave up solo home runs to Brandon Dixon and Scott Schebler, but the Dodgers offense remained quiet throughout the game to saddle Ryu with the loss. The 31-year-old has allowed 15 runs (10 earned) over 33.2 innings (2.71 ERA) since coming off the disabled list in mid-August, and is next set to take the mound Monday against the Rockies.