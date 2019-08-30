Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Takes third straight loss

Ryu (12-5) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, giving up seven earned runs on 10 hits over 4.2 innings, striking out four and walking one as the Dodgers fell 11-5.

That's now back to back starts in which the left-hander has been shelled for seven earned before making it out of the fifth inning, and he's now lost three straight decisions overall, giving up 18 earned runs over that stretch. He's in a rut at the moment, but Ryu's numbers still look excellent thanks to his torrid start to the season, as he's sporting a 2.35 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 137:20 K:BB across 157.1 innings.