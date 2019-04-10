Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Throws from flat ground

Ryu (groin) threw from flat ground Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

It's encouraging to see Ryu throwing already, as he landed on the IL earlier in the week with a groin injury. The southpaw is expected to throw from flat ground again later in the week before potentially progressing to a bullpen session from there.

