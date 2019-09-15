Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Throws seven scoreless innings

Ryu struck out six batters in seven scoreless innings while allowing just two hits Saturday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Ryu was stellar throughout his start, allowing nothing more than a pair of two-out singles, but Mets' starter (and fellow Cy Young candidate) Jacob deGrom matched him with seven scoreless frames of his own. The Mets would eventually get the win against the Dodgers' bullpen. The start was a very encouraging rebound for Ryu, who had failed to get out of the fifth inning in each of his last three starts.