Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Throws seven scoreless
Ryu (12-2) tossed seven shutout innings while allowing five hits and one walk with four strikeouts across seven innings to earn a victory against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Clearly, Ryu has recovered from his neck ailment, as dropped his ERA to a ridiculous 1.45. Opposing hitters are batting just .221, which is a great number, but even more impressively, Ryu has walked only 17 batters while striking out 121. In another year of power explosion, he's also allowed just 10 homers. Ryu, who will pitch next at the Braves on Saturday, owns a 0.93 WHIP and 121 strikeouts in 142.2 innings this season.
