Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: To start Game 2 of NLCS

Ryu will get the start for Game 2 of the NLCS against Milwaukee on Saturday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Ryu will take the ball for Game 2 in Milwaukee after Clayton Kershaw toes the rubber in Game 1. Ryu tossed Game 1 of the NLDS against the Braves and came away with the victory after tossing seven scoreless frames while punching out eight, so he'll look to carry that success into the next round of the postseason.