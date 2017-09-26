Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: To throw important bullpen session Tuesday
Ryu (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The results of Ryu's bullpen session will determine if he's healthy enough to make a start this Friday or Sunday against the Rockies at Coors Field. His availability for this weekend's series is still very much up in the air at the moment, but those details should be ironed out following his throwing session.
