Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Tosses five scoreless Saturday
Ryu allowed five hits and four walks through five scoreless innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Tigers. He struck out four.
While Ryu didn't pitch long enough to earn the win -- the Dodgers didn't get on the scoreboard until the seventh inning -- he put together his third scoreless outing in his last four tries. He's still just 4-6 on the season, but Ryu should come by his share of wins with his 3.45 ERA coupled with the way the Dodgers are playing. He'll try to keep things going as he makes his next start Thursday against the Pirates.
