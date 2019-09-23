Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Tosses quality start
Ryu (13-5) took the win against the Rockies on Sunday, hurling seven innings and giving up three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out eight.
Both runs allowed by Ryu came on homers, but the southpaw otherwise stymied Colorado to pick up his second straight quality start and first victory in over a month. As has been the case most of the season, Ryu succeeded by controlling the strike zone, throwing 65 of 95 pitches for strikes and issuing no free passes for the second straight game. He also contributed with his bat, launching the first home run of his major-league career in the fifth inning. After a four-start stretch in which he surrendered 21 runs in 19 frames, Ryu has rebounded to allow just two runs over his last 14 innings. Though his Cy Young Award candidacy has taken a hit with his late-season slump, Ryu is likely to garner some votes as he leads the majors with a 2.41 ERA while ranking sixth with a 1.02 WHIP and second with a 1.23 BB/9. He'll wrap up his regular season with a road matchup against the Giants on Saturday.
