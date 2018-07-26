Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Tosses simulated game
Ryu (groin) threw a two-inning simulated game Wednesday and will pitch a three-inning simulated game Saturday, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.
If all goes well during Saturday's session, Ryu will likely start a rehab assignment next week. The left-hander is expected to require multiple games at the minor-league level before he's able to come off the 60-day DL, so a mid-August return seems to be the target at this point.
