Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Walks five in short outing

Ryu allowed three runs on five hits and five walks across 3.2 innings en route to a no-decision Monday against the D-Backs. He struck out two.

Ryu could hardly find the strike zone in this one, throwing just 53 percent of his pitches over the plate before leaving with an elevated pitch count. He was staked to an early lead but allowed the hosts to score in three different innings as they came roaring back before winning in extras. It was a difficult matchup for Ryu in his season debut, but the results did little to inspire confidence in him ahead of Sunday's outing against the Giants.