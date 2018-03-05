Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Will pitch Monday

Ryu (illness) is scheduled to pitch tomorrow in the Dodgers' B game, Alanna Rizzo of SportsNetLA reports.

Ryu will take the mound after being scratched from his last start Wednesday because of an illness. Now that he's returned to health, he'll pitch in the B game against minor-league talent Monday.

