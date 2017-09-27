Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Will start Friday

Ryu (forearm) will start Friday against the Rockies after throwing a successful 34-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of The Orange County Register reports.

While this is good news for Ryu's prospects of making the Dodgers' postseason roster, starting him at Coors Field could be bad news for fantasy owners. The soft-tossing lefty has given up nine runs over 10 innings to the Rockies this season, making him nothing more than a desperation play Friday.