Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Will start Wednesday

Ryu will make his next start Wednesday at Oakland, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Ryu's next scheduled start was uncertain with the Dodgers' plethora of days off this month, including Friday's postponement. The 31-year-old's only start of the season came April 2, so he should be well-rested for Wednesday's matchup with the A's.

