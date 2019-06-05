Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Wins sixth straight start
Ryu (9-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 9-0 victory over the Diamondbacks, scattering three hits over seven scoreless innings while striking out two.
The veteran lefty was pitching to contact -- which didn't seem like a great plan when the Dodgers committed two errors behind him in the first inning, but Ryu escaped the early jam and proceeded to not allow a baserunner to reach third base the rest of the night. It's his sixth straight win and eighth straight quality start, and he'll carry a dazzling 1.35 ERA and 71:5 K:BB through 80 innings into his next outing Monday, on the road against the Angels.
