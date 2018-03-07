Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Working on curveball in spring debut
Ryu pitched 2.2 innings in a 'B' game Monday against the White Sox before reaching his pitch count, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.
Although he was scratched from a scheduled start last week due to an illness, the Dodgers expect Ryu to have enough time left this spring to get completely stretched out prior to the first week of the regular season. During Monday's outing, Ryu was tinkering with his curveball, with the hope of increasing the spin rate of the pitch. Health permitting, Ryu will be counted on as one of the Dodgers' regular rotation members this season after he racked up 116 strikeouts in 126.2 innings over 25 games (24 starts) last season.
