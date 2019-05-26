Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Works around 10 hits in win

Ryu (7-1) allowed only two runs despite yielding 10 hits with three strikeouts and no walks across six innings to earn a victory against the Pirates on Saturday.

The 32-year-old's streak of 32 straight scoreless innings came to an end, and he yielded a season-high 10 hits, but after allowing two runs to open the second frame, Ryu held the Pirates to 0-for-10 in their last 10 at-bats with runners in scoring position. With more great run support, that was more than enough for Ryu to win his fourth consecutive outing. He is tied for the league lead with seven wins and is tops among NL pitchers with a 1.65 ERA. He also supports a 0.83 WHIP and 62 strikeouts in 65.1 innings this year. Ryu is set to pitch next against the Mets on Thursday.