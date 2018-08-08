Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Works five innings in second rehab start
Ryu (groin) covered five innings in his rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Oklahoma City, giving up one run on five hits and no walks while striking out three.
Ryu had been scheduled to make his second rehab start at Double-A Tulsa, but the Dodgers called an audible and moved him up a level on the minor-league ladder. The increased competition proved no match for Ryu, who pumped in 51 of his 71 pitches for strikes and allowed only one extra-base hit. Ryu has looked sharp in both of his rehab outings and may only need to make one more start in the minors before rejoining the Dodgers. The lefty has been on the 60-day disabled list since early May with the left groin strain.
