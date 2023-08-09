Jang agreed to a $900,000 bonus with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

The Dodgers recently acquired extra international bonus pool funds from the White Sox in exchange for Aldrin Batista and Maximo Martinez, and that money allowed them to secure Jang's services. A 19-year-old righty who is forgoing the KBO amateur draft, Jang can reportedly touch 97 mph with his fastball, and it's possible he could be overrated initially in dynasty leagues just because it's the Dodgers and no other high-end international prospects are signing at this time. However, the Dodgers do have an excellent developmental track record, and Jang has legitimate stuff, so he could have early success in the lower levels of the minors.