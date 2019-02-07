Martin signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Martin spent all of the 2018 season with Double-A Montgomery, posting a 4.49 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 71:60 K:BB in 124.1 innings. The 36-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched in the majors since 2010, when he posted a 4.13 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in nine starts (48.0 innings) with the Nationals.

More News
Our Latest Stories