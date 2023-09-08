The Dodgers activated Martinez from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener at Washington, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Martinez got a couple weeks off to heal a left groin/hamstring issue that had been lingering since July. He returns Friday to an overall .856 OPS with 25 home runs and 78 RBI in 92 games for Los Angeles.
More News
-
Dodgers' J.D. Martinez: Plays in back-to-back rehab games•
-
Dodgers' J.D. Martinez: Expected back Friday•
-
Dodgers' J.D. Martinez: Rehab assignment coming•
-
Dodgers' J.D. Martinez: To rejoin team on road trip•
-
Dodgers' J.D. Martinez: Out at least 2-to-3 weeks•
-
Dodgers' J.D. Martinez: Goes on IL with tight groin•