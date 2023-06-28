Martinez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a solo homer scored in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Colorado.

Martinez took advantage of the Colorado altitude, launching a two-run home run off Connor Seabold in the third inning and a solo shot off Brad Hand to lead off the sixth. The outing marked his third multi-homer performance on the year and broke a 12-game home run drought -- his second longest of the season -- to push his season total to 18 long balls. After recording a disappointing 16 home runs over 139 games last season with Boston, Martinez has already surpassed his 2022 total in 62 games and is on pace to come near his career high of 45 round-trippers.