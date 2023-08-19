Martinez (groin) went 1-for-3 in Friday's 11-3 loss to the Marlins.

Martinez continues to be bothered by a groin/hamstring issue that's bothered him for much of the month, leading to multiple absences. With a doubleheader on tap Saturday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him only play in one of the two games. He's gone 4-for-17 (.235) in August while managing the issue, dropping his slash line for the year to .259/.312/.552 through 91 contests.