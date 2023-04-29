Martinez was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Dodgers on Friday, retroactive to April 25, with lower back tightness, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Martinez was unable to return to the lineup again Friday, and the Dodgers instead will place the veteran designated hitter on the injured list to get right. Will Smith was activated off the injured list and will be the designated hitter against the Cardinals with Martinez out. It seems likely that the 35-year-old should require a minimal stint on the injured list at this point.