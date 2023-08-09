Martinez (hamstring/groin) remains out of the lineup Wednesday at Arizona.

Martinez flew back to Los Angeles on Tuesday to undergo an MRI and receive a cortisone injection for a lingering hamstring/groin issue. The current hope is that he will be able to return to action at some point during the Dodgers' four-game series against the visiting Rockies, which begins Thursday. James Outman is filling the DH role in Wednesday's series finale versus the Diamondbacks.