Martinez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Washington, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.
Martinez was reinstated from the injured list Friday and started the past two games, but he'll take a seat Sunday after going 4-for-8 with a double, a homer, three RBI and two runs. Max Muncy will receive a turn as the Dodgers' designated hitter with Chris Taylor starting at third base.
