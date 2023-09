Martinez (groin) went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and three RBI on Wednesday in his second rehab game with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Martinez kicked off his rehab assignment Tuesday, going 0-for-4 as OKC's designated hitter. He was back in the same role Wednesday and came through with a key hit for the Triple-A club, clubbing an eighth-inning double that plated three runs to give OKC the lead. Martinez appears on track to be activated from the IL and return to the big-league Dodgers on Friday.