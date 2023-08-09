Martinez flew to Los Angeles late Tuesday and is set to undergo an MRI on his left hamstring/groin issue, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers aren't yet planning on placing Martinez on the 10-day injured list, but he can safely be ruled out for Wednesday's series finale in Arizona while he's back in Los Angeles getting checked out. According to Plunkett, Martinez is expected to receive a cortisone injection for the troublesome hamstring, and if the veteran slugger responds well to the shot, he could have a chance at returning to the lineup at some point during this weekend's four-game home series with the Rockies. Max Muncy will likely continue to serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter while Martinez is out of the lineup, opening up third base for either Chris Taylor or Enrique Hernandez.