The Dodgers recalled Feyereisen from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Feyereisen and right-hander Michael Petersen will join the Los Angeles bullpen for the series finale versus the Royals, providing the club with some much-needed fresh arms in the bullpen after five Dodgers relievers covered the final seven innings of Saturday's 7-2 loss. Over his nine appearances with the Dodgers this season, Feyereisen has submitted a 6.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.