The Dodgers optioned Feyereisen to Triple-A Oklahoma City on March 22.

Feyereisen missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from shoulder surgery, but he received a clean bill of health for spring training and pitched well enough early on in camp to earn a spot on the Dodgers' 31-player travel squad for the two-game Seoul Series in South Korea with the Padres. He ended up making his Dodgers debut in the second game of the series March 21, and was roughed up over his lone inning of relief work, as he served up three earned runs on three hits and one walk in the 15-11 loss. The Dodgers sent him to minor-league camp one day later, and Feyereisen will now look to right the ship at Oklahoma City with the hopes of earning a longer-term stay in the big-league bullpen.