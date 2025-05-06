The Dodgers recalled Feyereisen from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Feyereisen was scooped up off waivers last week and will now provide a fresh arm in the Dodgers' bullpen. The right-hander made 10 appearances for the Dodgers last season, holding an 8.18 ERA and 9:5 K:BB over 11 innings.