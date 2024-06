The Dodgers optioned Feyereisen to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

The move comes with right-hander Landon Knack being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of his start against the Angels on Friday. Feyereisen was called up by the Dodgers on Sunday, and in his one appearance Monday against the Rockies, he gave up four runs on four hits while striking out one over two innings. Over his 10 major-league outings this season, Feyereisen has an 8.18 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 11 innings.