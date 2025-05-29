Feyereisen cleared waivers Tuesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Feyereisen was pushed off the 40-man roster Sunday after the Dodgers signed Chris Stratton to a big-league contract, but the former will officially remain within the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Feyereisen has posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.79 WHIP over 14 innings in Triple-A this season.