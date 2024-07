The Dodgers sent Feyereisen outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Feyereisen was optioned to Triple-A on June 21 after posting an 8.18 ERA in 11 innings with the big-league club, and he has now officially lost his 40-man spot to Matt Gage. The 31-year-old Feyereisen hasn't found much success in the minors this season either (6.75 ERA in 18.2 innings), so a return to the big leagues in 2024 doesn't seem likely given Los Angeles' bullpen depth.