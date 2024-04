Feyereisen was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City by the Dodgers on Saturday.

Feyereisen was knocked around for three runs over one inning of work in the second game of the Dodgers' series in South Korea versus the Padres. It was the 31-year-old's first appearance in the majors since 2022, as he missed all of 2023 following shoulder surgery. Feyereisen will probably work in middle relief for the time being.