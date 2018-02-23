Dodgers' J.T. Chargois: Claimed by Dodgers
Chargois (elbow) was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Friday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 27-year-old righty pitched 23 innings for the Twins back in 2016, putting up a 4.70 ERA and a low 17:12 K:BB. He missed almost the entirety of the 2017 season with a series of injuries, throwing just 2.2 innings for Triple-A Rochester. Even if healthy, he's unlikely to be anything more than organizational depth for the Dodgers.
