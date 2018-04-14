Dodgers' J.T. Chargois: Gives up first run
Chargois gave up a solo home run while striking out two over an inning in Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
The homer was the first run charged to the right hander this season. It's a small sample size, but Chargois has been strong with his new club, striking out five over 4.2 innings while issuing just one walk (control was an issue during time with Twins). The 27-year-old offers a mid-90's sinker with big bite, a slider, and a circle change that breaks just like his sinker. Chargois will occupy a middle relief role for the time being, but if injuries open up a higher-leverage spot in the bullpen at some point this year, he could be a logical fill-in for manager Dave Roberts.
